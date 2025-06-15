Menu
Jackson Holliday News: Receiving rare rest day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Holliday will bow out of the starting nine for the first time since May 24, when he was on the bench for the second half of a doubleheader with the Red Sox. Jordan Westburg will slide over from third base and cover the keystone in place of Holliday, who slashed .237/.275/.395 with two home runs and four stolen bases while starting in each of the previous 18 games.

