Jackson Holliday News: Three more hits Saturday

Holliday went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Rays.

The 21-year-old continues to tease a breakout. Holliday has banged out multiple hits in four of the last eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .288 (15-for-52) with two homers, two steals, four runs and six RBI. With Jordan Westburg (finger) having trouble staying healthy, Holliday has gotten a chance to settle into a full-time job, and he could be poised for a big second half of the season.