Jackson Jobe Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Jobe (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Jobe is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season, so the Tigers will move him to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot for Matt Gage, who was selected from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. A timeline for Jobe's return will likely surface following his procedure, though he almost certainly won't be cleared to pitch until late 2026 at the earliest.
