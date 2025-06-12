Menu
Jackson Jobe Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 12, 2025 at 12:44pm

The Tigers transferred Jobe (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Jobe is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season, so the Tigers will move him to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot for Matt Gage, who was selected from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. A timeline for Jobe's return will likely surface following his procedure, though he almost certainly won't be cleared to pitch until late 2026 at the earliest.

