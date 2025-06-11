Jackson Jobe Injury: Requires Tommy John surgery
Jobe (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jobe landed on the 15-day injured list at the end of May due to a right flexor strain, though further evaluation determined that the best way to proceed was to go under the knife. This means his 2025 season is finished after posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 49 innings in 10 starts, and the timing of the operation will likely cause him to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now