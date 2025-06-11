Jackson Jobe Injury: Requires Tommy John surgery

Jobe (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jobe landed on the 15-day injured list at the end of May due to a right flexor strain, though further evaluation determined that the best way to proceed was to go under the knife. This means his 2025 season is finished after posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 49 innings in 10 starts, and the timing of the operation will likely cause him to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign.