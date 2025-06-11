Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Jobe headshot

Jackson Jobe Injury: Requires Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Jobe (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jobe landed on the 15-day injured list at the end of May due to a right flexor strain, though further evaluation determined that the best way to proceed was to go under the knife. This means his 2025 season is finished after posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 49 innings in 10 starts, and the timing of the operation will likely cause him to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now