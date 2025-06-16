Jackson Kowar News: Heading to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Kowar to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The transaction frees a spot on the active roster for the return of right-hander Logan Gilbert (elbow) from the injured list. Kowar made seven appearances after being activated from the 60-day injured list late last month, yielding two runs with an 8:3 K:BB over 8.2 frames.