Jackson Merrill Injury: Exits game after attempted steal

Merrill exited Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent head injury, Fox Sports reports.

Merrill attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning but was tagged in the head area. He stayed on the ground for a considerable amount of time before walking off the field with trainers. After the game, manager Mike Shildt described Merrill as "woozy," but said there had been no decision about a potential placement in concussion protocol, per 93.7 The Fan.