Jackson Merrill Injury: Heading to concussion IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 12:47pm

The Padres are expected to place Merrill on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to a concussion, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the head injury Saturday when he was tagged in the head on an attempted steal, and he'll be unavailable for at least the next week as he enters the concussion protocol. Brandon Lockridge will start in center field Sunday and should see a boost in playing time along with Tyler Wade, while Merrill is sidelined.

