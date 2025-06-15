Menu
Jackson Merrill Injury: Held out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Merrill (head) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill departed Saturday's contest with an apparent head injury after being tagged in the head on a steal attempt, and he'll miss at least one start. It's unclear if the center fielder is in the concussion protocol, though manager Mike Shildt said Merrill was feeling "woozy" after Saturday's game, according to 93.7 The Fan.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
