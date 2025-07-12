Jackson Merrill News: Breaks slump in big way

Merrill went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Merrill tied the game at 2-2 with his second-inning homer and then added a solo shot to even things up again at 4-4 in the sixth. The outfielder had gone just 3-for-35 (.086) during a brutal slump over the first 10 games of July, and his pair of homers Saturday ended a 34-game power drought dating back to May 28. The 22-year-old is slashing .263/.326/.417 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored, one stolen base, 12 doubles and two triples over 63 contests. Merrill's slump has seen him drop from the No. 2 spot in the order -- he's hit fifth or sixth over the last five games. The All-Star break should offer him a chance to get a mental reset ahead of the second half.