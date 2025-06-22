Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill News: Clubs double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 5:19pm

Merrill (concussion) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Royals.

The San Diego center fielder played in his first contest since suffering a concussion June 14 against Arizona. Merrill wasted no time in reestablishing himself, lacing his 11th double of the season off Kansas City starter Seth Lugo in the seventh inning. Through 190 total plate appearances, Merrill is slashing .303/.347/.474 with five homers, 25 runs scored and 26 RBI.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now