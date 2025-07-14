Jackson Rutledge News: Lit up to close out first half

Rutledge coughed up four runs on four hits, including two home runs, over just one-third of an inning in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

His lone out did come via strikeout, but it was still a rough way for the 26-year-old righty to end the first half. Rutledge boasted an ERA of 2.08 back on May 6 and looked like a potential high-leverage option for the Nationals' bullpen, but since then things have gone completely off the rails for the 2019 first-round pick. On the season, Rutledge carries a 6.92 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings, and he's served up an ugly 12 homers.