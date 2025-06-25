Jacob Latz News: Brilliant in no-decision

Latz came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over six-plus innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw no-hit the O's through six innings as the Rangers built a 3-0 lead, but after Latz gave up a single to Ramon Laureano and walked Gunnar Henderson to begin the seventh, he had to watch from the dugout as Chris Martin served up three straight homers to erase his chance at a win. Latz has been outstanding since moving into the rotation, posting a 2.31 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in 11.2 innings over two starts, but his 4:4 K:BB suggests he wouldn't be able to sustain anything close to that pace over a longer stretch. With Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) on track to rejoin the staff this weekend, however, Latz will likely head back to the bullpen.