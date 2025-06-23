Jacob Latz News: Tentatively lined up for Tuesday

Latz appears tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dane Dunning is also an option to start Tuesday, but it sounds like the Rangers will give the ball to Latz as long as he isn't needed out of the bullpen Monday. Fifteen of Latz's 16 appearances this season have come out of the bullpen, but he went 5.2 relief innings and threw 82 pitches last Thursday against the Royals, so he's stretched out to provide length Tuesday. With Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) expected back later this week, it would likely be just a spot start for Latz.