Jacob Latz News: Throws multiple relief innings

Latz allowed one run on three hits and one walk over 5.2 relief innings in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Royals.

The Rangers' rotation is nicked up, and Thursday's game was the third bullpen game over the last 10 days. Latz, who was once a starter in the minors, hadn't thrown this many innings since April of 2022 when he was in the rotation at Triple-A Round Rock. He's averaged three innings over his last four appearances and might be an option to make a start at some point.