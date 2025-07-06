Jacob Lopez News: Falters against Giants

Lopez (2-5) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Lopez had a shaky first inning and gave up a run when Willy Adames drew a bases-loaded walk. Adames added a solo home run in the fourth inning, and Lopez found more trouble in the fifth before his exit. The southpaw has allowed eight runs (seven earned) over his last two starts, covering 7.2 innings with a 9:2 K:BB in that span. He's walked precisely one batter in seven of his last nine outings, but the overall results have been fairly mixed. For the season, he has a 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB through 50.2 innings over 13 appearances (nine starts). Lopez is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.