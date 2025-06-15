Menu
Jacob Lopez News: Fans nine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Lopez (1-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out nine.

Lopez was spectacular Saturday, striking out a career-high nine batters. The 27-year-old has bounced between the majors and minors, as well as between the bullpen and rotation, but he's been excellent in his past two appearances, allowing no earned runs over 10 innings while posting a 14:3 K:BB.

