Jacob Lopez News: Settles for no-decision

Lopez settled for a no-decision after throwing 3.1 innings Monday against the Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out one.

Flying high entering play on a three-game streak of quality starts, Lopez came back down to earth a bit. The left-hander didn't have his best stuff, striking out only one batter, and the four runs he allowed Monday doubled the amount of runs he'd allowed in his last four starts combined, a stretch of time spanning 23 innings. Despite his tough outing, the 27-year-old still carries an ERA of 3.88 through 46.1 innings on the season. The Giants await Lopez in his next start, scheduled for Sunday.