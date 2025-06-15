Jacob Melton Injury: Out at least four weeks

GM Dana Brown said Sunday that Melton will require "at least four weeks or so" to recover from his right ankle sprain, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton landed on the injured list Saturday after suffering the ankle sprain Friday against the Twins, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next month. The 24-year-old could be back for the start of the second half July 18 in Seattle, assuming he can avoid any setbacks.