TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Melton Injury: Suffers sprained ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Melton was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after Friday's win over Minnesota, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton is set to undergo testing Saturday to determine the severity of his injury, but manager Joe Espada noted that early indicators aren't favorable. If Melton ends up needing an IL stint, Jose Altuve and Shay Whitcomb would likely see increased time in the outfield.

Jacob Melton
Houston Astros
