Jacob Melton Injury: Taking part in baseball activities

Melton (ankle) recently transitioned his rehab program to the Astros' spring training facility in Florida and is in the midst of hitting, running and throwing progressions, MLB.com reports.

Melton hit .241 with no home runs and three stolen bases in 11 games with Houston before landing on the injured list June 14 due to a right ankle sprain. The outfielder could be ready to begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, but the Astros haven't yet offered up a definitive target date for his return from the IL.