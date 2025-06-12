Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Exits with ankle issue

Misiorowski exited with trainers after appearing to turn his ankle in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski went five scoreless innings in his major league debut and didn't allow a hit while striking out five and walking three. He came back out for the sixth frame but suffered the injury during the first at-bat. The nature of the issue is unclear, but more details should emerge following the game.