Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Good news after exit
Misiorowski exited Thursday's start against the Cardinals with cramping in his right calf and quad, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Misiorowski enjoyed an excellent big-league debut Thursday, holding the Cardinals scoreless and hitless across five innings of work. He left with an apparent ankle injury, though the ultimate diagnosis appears to be more favorable. Misiorowski's status will still be worth monitoring prior to his next start.
