Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Misiorowski News: Added to roster ahead of debut

Published on June 12, 2025

The Brewers selected Misiorowski's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Misiorowski is set to make his major-league debut Thursday with a start against the division-rival Cardinals. The 6-foot-7 right-hander earned a call-up after collecting a 2.13 ERA and 80:31 K:BB over 63.1 innings with Nashville. Misiorowski has dealt with control problems at times in the minors, but he has big strikeout upside and warrants rostership in virtually all fantasy formats.

Milwaukee Brewers
