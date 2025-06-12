Jacob Misiorowski News: Added to roster ahead of debut
The Brewers selected Misiorowski's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Misiorowski is set to make his major-league debut Thursday with a start against the division-rival Cardinals. The 6-foot-7 right-hander earned a call-up after collecting a 2.13 ERA and 80:31 K:BB over 63.1 innings with Nashville. Misiorowski has dealt with control problems at times in the minors, but he has big strikeout upside and warrants rostership in virtually all fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now