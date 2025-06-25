Jacob Misiorowski News: Blanks Bucs for third straight win
Misiorowski (3-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out eight.
The 23-year-old right-hander has been all but untouchable through his first three big-league starts. Matched up against fellow young ace Paul Skenes, Misiorowski racked up 26 called or swinging strikes on only 76 pitches (50 total strikes) while reaching triple-digit mph on 19 of them. Through his first 16 MLB innings, he sports a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB. He'll look to keep dominating in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Mets.
