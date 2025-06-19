Jacob Misiorowski News: Next start coming Friday

Misiorowski is slated to make his next start Friday against the Twins at Target Field.

Misiorowski originally lined up to make his second MLB start Wednesday against the Cubs, but a postponement due to inclement weather foiled those plans. The Brewers and Cubs are making up the postponed game as part of an Aug. 18 doubleheader, and rather than pushing Misiorowski back a day to start Thursday's series finale at Wrigley Field, Milwaukee will instead have ace Freddy Peralta take the hill on five days' rest. Misiorowski won't be a major beneficiary in the change in opponent; the Cubs offense (115 wRC+) has more productive against right-handers than the Twins offense (103 wRC+) this season, but Minnesota has performed better since the beginning of June after getting players like Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner back from the injured list.