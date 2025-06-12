Jacob Misiorowski News: Okay after injury scare

Misiorowski spoke to the media after Thursday's start against the Cardinals and said he was feeling fine despite suffering an apparent leg injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowskii was brilliant through five innings in his debut, not allowing a hit or a run. He was lifted one batter into the sixth frame after suffering an apparent ankle or leg injury, though the team clarified that it was just cramping. Despite the scare, Misiorowski should be ready for his next turn through the rotation.