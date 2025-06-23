Jacob Reimer News: Moving up to Double-A

The Mets will promote Reimer from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton this week, Ezra Lombardi of SI.com reports.

New York is sending two of its top position prospects to the Eastern League, as outfielder Carson Benge will also be bumped up from High-A. A 21-year-old corner infielder, Reimer has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, slashing .284/.388/.500 with eight home runs and 11 steals in 62 games with Brooklyn.