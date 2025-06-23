Menu
Jacob Reimer News: Moving up to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

The Mets will promote Reimer from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton this week, Ezra Lombardi of SI.com reports.

New York is sending two of its top position prospects to the Eastern League, as outfielder Carson Benge will also be bumped up from High-A. A 21-year-old corner infielder, Reimer has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, slashing .284/.388/.500 with eight home runs and 11 steals in 62 games with Brooklyn.

Jacob Reimer
New York Mets
