Jacob Stallings News: Contract selected by Baltimore
The Orioles selected Stallings' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The veteran backstop inked a minor-league deal with Baltimore on June 24, and he'll make his way to the majors a week later to shore up the big club's catching depth. Stallings should handle the No. 2 job behind fill-in starter Gary Sanchez with Chadwick Tromp (back) landing on the injured list.
