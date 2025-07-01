Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Stallings headshot

Jacob Stallings News: Contract selected by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

The Orioles selected Stallings' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

The veteran backstop inked a minor-league deal with Baltimore on June 24, and he'll make his way to the majors a week later to shore up the big club's catching depth. Stallings should handle the No. 2 job behind fill-in starter Gary Sanchez with Chadwick Tromp (back) landing on the injured list.

Jacob Stallings
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now