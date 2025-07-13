Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Stallings headshot

Jacob Stallings News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Alex Jackson will handle catching duties for Baltimore in the series finale after Stallings started behind the plate in both of the last two contests and five of the previous six games. Stallings will likely continue to operate as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher until the team gets one of Adley Rutschman (oblique), Gary Sanchez (knee), Chadwick Tromp (back) or Maverick Handley (concussion) back from the injured list.

Jacob Stallings
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now