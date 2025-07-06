Jacob Stallings News: Steps in as No. 1 catcher

Stallings will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After Gary Sanchez (knee) became the fourth Orioles catcher to go on the injured list Sunday, Stallings looks poised to serve as Baltimore's No. 1 backstop until one of Sanchez, Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back) is activated. Since getting added to the Baltimore roster Tuesday following Tromp's placement on the IL, Stallings has gone 1-for-6 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his first three contests with the Orioles.