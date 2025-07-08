Jacob Wilson Injury: Managing bruised hand

Wilson was diagnosed with a left hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Wilson was pulled from Tuesday's contest immediately after getting plunked, but it seems he managed to escape the incident with no more than a bruise. The 23-year-old shortstop should be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, though the A's may still give him a day or two off to heal properly.