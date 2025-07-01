Jacob Wilson Injury: Scratched with hamstring injury

Wilson was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay added that Wilson could also sit down Wednesday due to an early start time and an off day Thursday, though it will likely depend on how the young infielder is feeling at that point. In the meantime, Max Schuemann will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the A's on Tuesday.