Jacob Wilson News: Back in lineup Friday

Wilson (hamstring) is in the Athletics' starting lineup Friday and batting second against the Royals.

Wilson missed the final two games of the Athletics' series against the Angels earlier this week and had the off day Thursday, so he's back in action after getting three days of rest due to a tight hamstring. Wilson is slashing .366/.402/.520 with eight home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and five stolen bases across 272 plate appearances this season.