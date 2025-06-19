Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson News: Blasts ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Wilson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Wilson had gone four games without a multi-hit effort, and his homer Thursday was his first since June 5. The shortstop is batting .410 (25-for-61) over 16 games this month, though just five of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. Wilson continues to be a contact machine, batting .359 with a .908 OPS, nine homers, 39 RBI, 40 runs scored and five stolen bases over 71 contests. He tied Aaron Judge with 101 hits to lead the majors so far this season, and no other player has more than 94 through Thursday's action.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now