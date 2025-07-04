Jacob Wilson News: Two RBI in return

Wilson (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and one run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Wilson missed the Athletics' previous two games due to a hamstring issue. He was back in the starting lineup Friday, batting second, and he played seven innings in the field before Max Schuemann took over at shortstop in the blowout win. Wilson looks good to go moving forward, which is a big boost for the Athletics' offense. While his consistency has wavered recently -- he's hitting a modest .232 over his last 19 games -- he's still at a .337/.379/.474 slash line with nine home runs, 42 RBI, 43 runs scored, five stolen bases and 17 doubles through 82 contests overall.