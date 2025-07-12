Jacob Young News: Logs 10th steal
Young went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.
Young finished June strong but opened July by going 3-for-30 over his first nine games of the month. He got back on track with a multi-hit effort Saturday and added his 10th steal of the season during the ninth inning. The light-hitting outfielder has just a .589 OPS this season, adding 15 RBI, 22 runs scored and no home runs through 223 plate appearances so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now