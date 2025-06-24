Jacob Young News: Logs steal in loss

Young went 2-for-3 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Over his previous 24 games, Young was caught stealing on all five of his attempts, with his last successful theft being May 6 versus the Guardians. He ended that slump with a swipe in the fourth inning before coming around to score on a James Wood groundout. Young has done enough to maintain steady playing time since Robert Hassell was sent down to Triple-A Rochester on June 15. Overall, Young has a .248/.323/.297 slash line with no home runs, seven steals on 15 attempts, seven RBI, 18 runs scored, five doubles and a triple over 169 plate appearances. As a right-handed hitter, Young could be at risk of slipping back into a short-side platoon role once Dylan Crews (oblique) returns to bring the Nationals' outfield to full health.