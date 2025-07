Double-A Erie placed Hamm on its 7-day injured list June 26 due to an unspecified injury.

Hamm hadn't pitched since June 18 before Erie elected to place him on the IL just over a week later. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old right-hander turned in a 4.26 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB over 57 innings in 13 starts for the Double-A club.