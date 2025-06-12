Menu
Jahmai Jones headshot

Jahmai Jones News: Batting leadoff again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Jones is serving as the designated hitter and batting first in Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Just as he did Tuesday when Baltimore started a lefty, Jones will bat first Thursday against southpaw Keegan Akin. Akin is only expected to work an inning or two as the opener, however, with righty Dean Kremer lined up to handle the bulk role. That could lead to someone like Colt Keith, who isn't starting, to pinch hit for Jones later in the contest.

Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
