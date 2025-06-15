Jahmai Jones News: Leading off Sunday

Jones is serving as the designated hitter and batting first in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Jones has become the primary leadoff option against lefty pitchers, and he'll start things off Sunday against Cincinnati southpaw Wade Miley. The 27-year-old outfielder only has 11 at-bats so far this season, though he's played well to this point with six hits and a home run. Jones has some DFS appeal as a bargain option with upside on days when he's in the lineup.