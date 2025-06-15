Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jahmai Jones headshot

Jahmai Jones News: Leading off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Jones is serving as the designated hitter and batting first in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Jones has become the primary leadoff option against lefty pitchers, and he'll start things off Sunday against Cincinnati southpaw Wade Miley. The 27-year-old outfielder only has 11 at-bats so far this season, though he's played well to this point with six hits and a home run. Jones has some DFS appeal as a bargain option with upside on days when he's in the lineup.

Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now