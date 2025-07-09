Jake Bauers News: Getting start in series finale

Bauers will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

With Rhys Hoskins (thumb) landing on the injured list Monday and likely to remain on the shelf through at least mid-August, Bauers should have a clearer path to playing time, though he won't necessarily rank as the Brewers' preferred option at first base. Andrew Vaughn was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday and started over Bauers in both of the Brewers' first two games of the series with the Dodgers, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two walks, four RBI and two runs. Though Vaughn will get a breather Wednesday, he could be prioritized ahead of Bauers, who has produced a .212/.329/.381 slash line through 140 plate appearances on the season.