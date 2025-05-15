Jake Bennett News: Active at High-A

Bennett gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings in his first start of the year for High-A Wilmington on May 11.

Bennett, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2023, made two rehab starts for Single-A Fredericksburg in early May, logging a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in six innings. The 6-foot-6 lefty will likely get the bump to Double-A sometime this summer if he's holding his own, as he is already 24.