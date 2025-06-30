Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jake Burger headshot

Jake Burger Injury: Expected back this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 3:45pm

Burger (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the Rangers' road trip that begins Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Burger has been shelved since June 21 with a left oblique strain, but he's been cleared for rehab games and will require a brief minor-league assignment before being activated. The 29-year-old should see regular starts upon his return, likely bouncing between first base and designated hitter.

Jake Burger
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now