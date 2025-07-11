Jake Burger Injury: Expects to play Saturday

Burger (quad) said after Friday's win over Houston that he expects to play in Saturday's contest, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger had to come out of Friday's game after injuring his left quad while running to first base in the fifth inning, but it doesn't seem like the damage will be enough for him to miss any starts. The 29-year-old has been hot since returning from an oblique injury July 2, going 10-for-35 (.286) with a home run, six RBI and 6 runs scored over nine games.