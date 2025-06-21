Jake Burger Injury: Hits IL

The Rangers placed Burger on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique.

Burger was removed from Friday's game with tightness in his left side, and further testing showed he suffered a strained left oblique. The Rangers recalled Justin Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Burger is slashing .220/.253/.403 with 10 home runs in 249 plate appearances this season.