Jake Burger Injury: Injures quad Friday

Burger was removed from Friday's game against the Astros with left quad discomfort, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

It looked like Burger twisted his ankle while trying to beat out a throw to first base in the fifth inning, but the issue seems to be in his upper leg instead. He initially remained in the game but was pulled when the Rangers took the field in the sixth. His ability to stay in the game immediately after injuring himself could suggest the damage is minor, but the Rangers will likely provide an official update on his condition soon.