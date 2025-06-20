Jake Burger Injury: Removed with side tightness

Burger was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with left side tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger seemed to grab at his left side after striking out in the seventh inning of Friday's contest, and he was replaced at first base when the Rangers took the field to play defense. The Rangers haven't yet provided details on the severity of his injury, but fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day for the time being.