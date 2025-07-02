Jake Burger News: Brought back from IL

The Rangers reinstated Burger (oblique) from the 10-day injured list. He'll start at designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Orioles.

Burger began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Frisco and 1-for-3 with a walk while playing seven innings at first base, and the Rangers evidently came away convinced that the 29-year-old was healthy enough to rejoin the big club. Since he was on the shelf for about a week and a half due to the left oblique strain, Burger should be ready to reclaim an everyday role right away for the Rangers. Though he'll be used at DH in his first game back from the IL, Burger could end up settling in at first base if the Rangers elect to move super-utility man Josh Smith over to third base as a replacement for the struggling Josh Jung, who was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.