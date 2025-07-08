Jake Burger News: Homers, drives in season-high four

Burger went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 13-1 victory over the Angels.

Burger amassed a season-high four RBI, recording at least three hits for the fifth time this season as well. The 29-year-old corner infielder has been quite a big disappointment overall -- his .673 OPS in 2025 would be a career low if it sticks -- but he's at least fared a bit better at the plate after heading to the minor leagues earlier this year for a brief time. Across his last 41 contests, Burger is batting .258 (41-for-159) with eight homers, eight doubles, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored.