Jake Burger News: Rejoining lineup Sunday

Burger (quadriceps) is batting seventh as the designated hitter Sunday against the Astros.

Burger departed Friday's contest due to quad discomfort and was held out of the lineup Saturday, but he's good to go Sunday for the final game before the All-Star break. The 29-year-old is batting .278 with six RBI and six runs through 10 games in July, but he has only a .389 slugging percentage with one double and one homer.